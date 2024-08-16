Prosecution Completes Probe into First Lady’s Luxury Bag Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution has completed its investigation into allegations that First Lady Kim Keon-hee illegally accepted a luxury bag from a Korean American pastor in September 2022, and is set to clear Kim of suspicions.A probe team at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office recently completed the investigation and reported the results to the head of the office, Lee Chang-soo. A report has also been sent to the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office.Kim faces suspicions of violating the anti-graft law for allegedly accepting a Christian Dior handbag valued at around three million won from Pastor Choi Jae-young during a meeting in Seoul in September 2022.The probe team reportedly concluded that Kim did not violate the anti-graft law and that the luxury bag and other gifts by Choi were intended as tokens of gratitude or means to facilitate a meeting, rather than payments for securing favors.Lee plans to brief Prosecutor General Lee One-seok on the probe results in person on Thursday.Conspiring with the YouTube-based media outlet Voice of Seoul, Choi secretly filmed his meeting with Kim. The media outlet released the footage last November and filed a complaint with the prosecution against the first lady and President Yoon Suk Yel for alleged bribery and anti-graft law violations.