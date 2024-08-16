Prosecution Completes Probe into First Lady’s Luxury Bag Scandal

The prosecution has completed its investigation into allegations that First Lady Kim Keon-hee illegally accepted a luxury bag from a Korean American pastor in September 2022, and is set to clear Kim of suspicions.
A probe team at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office recently completed the investigation and reported the results to the head of the office, Lee Chang-soo. A report has also been sent to the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office.
Kim faces suspicions of violating the anti-graft law for allegedly accepting a Christian Dior handbag valued at around three million won from Pastor Choi Jae-young during a meeting in Seoul in September 2022.
The probe team reportedly concluded that Kim did not violate the anti-graft law and that the luxury bag and other gifts by Choi were intended as tokens of gratitude or means to facilitate a meeting, rather than payments for securing favors.
Lee plans to brief Prosecutor General Lee One-seok on the probe results in person on Thursday.
Conspiring with the YouTube-based media outlet Voice of Seoul, Choi secretly filmed his meeting with Kim. The media outlet released the footage last November and filed a complaint with the prosecution against the first lady and President Yoon Suk Yel for alleged bribery and anti-graft law violations.