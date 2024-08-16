Recent COVID-19 Wave Likely to Peak End-August

Photo : KBS News

The government says the recent surge in COVID-19 infections will likely peak at the end of this month, and that it plans to focus on treating high-risk patients.At a press briefing on Wednesday, Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) Commissioner Jee Young-mee told reporters that the summer wave of infections will rise until the end of August, and then decline.She said the COVID-19 resurgence can be managed within the existing medical system, and that the agency does not plan on raising the nation's crisis alert level, as the surge is forecast to slow down next month based on analysis of past trends.The KDCA cited the relatively lower rate of COVID-19 vaccinations, variant transmission, and inadequate ventilation in the summer season as contributing factors to the current surge.While noting that the fatality rate of the Omicron variant is zero-point-05 percent, similar to the influenza virus, the KDCA still called for protection of seniors, diabetics and other high-risk patients.The KDCA said it will increase the supply of COVID-19 treatment drugs sooner than initially planned by bringing in enough medication to treat around 180-thousand people next Monday.The agency also announced plans to begin inoculation of a vaccine more effective against the KP.3 variant starting in October.