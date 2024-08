Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Democratic Party has officially confirmed the nomination of Vice President Kamala Harris as its candidate for the November presidential election on the second day of the Democratic National Convention(DNC) under way in Chicago.While the Democratic National Committee(DNC) had announced earlier this month that Harris secured a majority of votes from party delegates in a virtual roll call to win the nomination, delegates from each U.S. state and territory cast votes for the second time in a ceremonial roll call at the convention.Harris, who had been campaigning in Wisconsin, a key swing state, connected via a live video link to say that she and running mate Tim Walz were honored to be the Democratic nominees, pledging to "chart a new way forward."Harris is set to formally accept the party nomination and outline her presidential vision on Thursday, the final day of the four-day convention.