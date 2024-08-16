Exports of Agricultural, Fisheries Products Jump 7.1% On-Yr. in Jan.-July Period

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's exports of agricultural and fisheries products reached seven-point-three billion U.S. dollars so far this year amid global popularity of K-food products.According to the Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation(aT) on Wednesday, shipments of agricultural and fisheries products stood at seven-point-37 billion dollars as of late July, rising seven-point-one percent from a year earlier.Processed rice products, dried seaweed, and instant noodles led the sharp gains due largely to growing overseas demand for Korean dishes, such as Gimbap and Tteokbokki.Exports of processed rice products, including frozen Gimbap and Tteokbokki, hit 170 million dollars during the seven-month period, up 45-point-six percent on-year.Shipments of dried seaweed jumped 34-point-eight percent on-year to 640 million dollars, and those of instant noodles by 34 percent to 690 million dollars.One-point-17 billion dollars worth of exports were delivered to the United States, up 21 percent on-year, while shipments to Europe, including the United Kingdom, jumped 31 percent to 540 million dollars.