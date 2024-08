Photo : YONHAP News

Kyoto International High School, an international school with a significant Korean-Japanese student population, has advanced to the Japanese High School Baseball Championship for the first time.The school came from behind on Wednesday to defeat Aomori Yamada High School 3-2 in the semifinals of the competition, commonly known as the "Summer Koshien,"Kyoto International won all five of its games, including the semifinal, to secure a place in the final.In the 2021, the school reached the semifinals but failed to advance to the final.Kyoto International High School has only 160 students, including middle and high school students, 30 percent of whom are of Korean descent.