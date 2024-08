Photo : YONHAP News

Rain will continue into Thursday in parts of the nation as Typhoon Jongdari wanes to a tropical depression.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), lingering rain clouds will bring on torrential downpours and strong winds later into the night on Wednesday in the capital and surrounding regions.The central region is expected to see 20 to 60 millimeters of rain with some parts seeing up to 80 millimeters.A concentrated downpour of 30 to 50 millimeters per hour is forecast in the metropolitan area, and inland regions of Gangwon Province and South Chungcheong Province.Precipitation will continue Thursday and possibly Friday, with downpours of 20 to 60 millimeters forecast for central regions and five to 40 millimeters for southern regions.Thursday’s highs for Seoul will stand at 30 degrees Celsius, while that of other regions nationwide will range from 29 to 36 degrees.