Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) on Wednesday criticized prosecutors following reports they plan to drop charges against First Lady Kim Keon-hee over her luxury bag case.DP's chief spokesperson Jo Seoung-lae said that the prosecution acquitting the first lady is proof that a special counsel investigation is needed.The spokesperson further criticized the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office's decision, stressing that the public would not believe that the bag was just a "show of gratitude," but a bribe.Jo stressed that the state institutions are "taking turns protecting" the first lady, adding that it's bringing despair to the people.The spokesperson called on ruling People Power Party(PPP) leader Han Dong-hoon to accept the push for a special counsel probe into First Lady Kim Keon-hee, adding that the DP will mobilize all means to uncover the truth about the luxury bag incident.