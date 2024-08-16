Menu Content

Speaker Urges Parties to Agree on "Third Party Recommended" Marine Death Probe Bill

Written: 2024-08-21 15:55:47Updated: 2024-08-21 16:33:52

Photo : YONHAP News

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik has urged rival parties to reach an agreement on the bill for a "third-party recommended" special counsel probe into a military report concerning the death of a Marine last year.

At a meeting with local reporters on Wednesday, Woo said the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) had expressed an openness to the proposal made by the ruling People Power Party(PPP) leader Han Dong-hoon.

Woo emphasized that there is public consensus on the need for parliament to uncover the truth behind the Marine’s death investigation and called on the parties to strike a deal over the matter. 

When asked about whether he has an arbitration plan, Woo said he will first wait for the outcome of a meeting on Sunday between the newly elected leaders from the two main parties.

As for a package of contested broadcasting bills, which have been vetoed by President Yoon Suk Yeol and are expected to be scrapped after failing a revote, the speaker expressed hope that the parties will review his mediation plan.
