Photo : YONHAP News

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik has urged rival parties to reach an agreement on the bill for a "third-party recommended" special counsel probe into a military report concerning the death of a Marine last year.At a meeting with local reporters on Wednesday, Woo said the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) had expressed an openness to the proposal made by the ruling People Power Party(PPP) leader Han Dong-hoon.Woo emphasized that there is public consensus on the need for parliament to uncover the truth behind the Marine’s death investigation and called on the parties to strike a deal over the matter.When asked about whether he has an arbitration plan, Woo said he will first wait for the outcome of a meeting on Sunday between the newly elected leaders from the two main parties.As for a package of contested broadcasting bills, which have been vetoed by President Yoon Suk Yeol and are expected to be scrapped after failing a revote, the speaker expressed hope that the parties will review his mediation plan.