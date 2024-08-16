Transport Minister Calls for Joint Discussions on EV Charging Limits

Photo : YONHAP News

Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Park Sang-woo said Wednesday that he would discuss with local governments and come up with charging limit measures regarding electric vehicles(EVs).During a plenary session of the National Assembly's Land, Infrastructure and Transport Committee, Park said that Seoul City plans to set up guidelines for apartment parking lot management next month, to prevent possible EV-related fires at underground parking lots.Park said the ministry will actively participate in discussions together with the local government so that they don't come up with measures independently without consultation with the central government.Seoul City earlier this month announced measures that would only allow EVs with charging rates below 90 percent to enter underground parking lots at apartment complexes, with South Chungcheong Province also seeking similar measures.Minister Park said as there is no causal relationship between EV fires and battery charging rates, the move to limit underground parking needs to be carefully considered, vowing to closely examine the issue with fire authorities and other relevant ministries.