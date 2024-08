Photo : YONHAP News

Concerns are growing over possible flooding damage in Incheon’s low-lying coastal areas as high tide levels are set to be at their highest through Friday.The Korea Hydrographic and Oceanographic Agency said on Wednesday that this year, the period between Tuesday and Friday is when high tides will peak.Such periods usually fall three to four days before or after July 15 on the lunar calendar.The agency forecast Incheon's tide levels, which reached 900 centimeters at around 6 p.m. Wednesday, will climb to the highest level of 967 centimeters at around 6:29 a.m. Thursday.The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries urged Incheon’s low-lying coastal areas, including Soraepogu in Incheon’s Namdong District, to exercise caution as they may suffer flooding damage.