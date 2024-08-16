Parliamentary Committee Passes Bill Seeking Revisions to Law on Helping Jeonse Fraud Victims

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly’s Land, Infrastructure and Transport Committee has passed a bill seeking revisions to a special law on assisting victims of "jeonse" lump-sum deposit rental fraud.Under Wednesday’s revised bill, jeonse fraud victims will be allowed to reside up to 20 years in public rental housing provided by the Korea Land and Housing Corporation.The revised bill also decided to expand the scope of security deposit limits, which are the conditions applied when recognizing jeonse fraud victims, from less than 300 million won, or some 224-thousand U.S. dollars, to less than 500 million won, or 373-thousand dollars.Under the bill, the land minister will be obligated to inspect the state of jeonse frauds every six months and brief the National Assembly’s Land, Infrastructure and Transport Committee on their findings in a bid to supplement measures on supporting such fraud victims and to prevent further criminal actions.The bill was the first for rival camps to jointly pass at a standing committee in the 22nd National Assembly which began its term on May 30.