The government says there has not been a single case that fell short of safety standards with regard to Japan’s release of treated wastewater from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant which first began in August of last year.First deputy minister of the Office for Government Policy Coordination, Kim Jong-moon, said on Wednesday that the government conducted a total of 49-thousand-633 radioactivity checks on South Korean waters, fishery products and ships’ ballast water from the first round of wastewater release on August 24 of last year to this Monday.Kim said Japan has completed seven rounds of water discharge and is currently carrying out its eighth round of release.Tokyo is aiming to release overall one-point-34 million tons of wastewater into the ocean, an effort which is expected to span 30 years or more.Through seven rounds, Tokyo has released some 55-thousand tons of water up until last month.