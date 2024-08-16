Pres. Yoon: N. Korea's Invasion of S. Korea Would Signify Demise of Regime

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol says the North Korean regime is the most irrational organization on the planet that can engage in provocation at any time, adding that only the South Korean military’s strong defense readiness can block the regime’s misjudgment.Yoon made the remark on Wednesday when he visited the Army’s Ground Operations Command in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province and conveyed words of encouragement to South Korean and U.S. military personnel taking part in the joint Ulchi Freedom Shield(UFS) exercises.The president also visited the Combat Operations Center where he stressed that all officers must strive to make it clear to the North’s regime that invading South Korea would signify its demise.Yoon is the first incumbent president to visit the Ground Operations Command since it was created in 2019 via the integration of the First and Third Armies.Yoon said the South Korean and U.S. officers taking part in the UFS exercises are the foundation of combined defense posture and the core of the South Korea-U.S. alliance before chanting their catchphrase, “We go together.”