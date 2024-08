Photo : YONHAP News

An anti-air raid evacuation exercise will be held nationwide at 2 p.m. on Thursday as part of civil defense drills aimed at enhancing the public's response capabilities to missile launches and other national emergency situations.When the air raid warning sounds at 2 p.m., citizens are required to evacuate to the nearest shelters or safe underground facilities.There are approximately 17-thousand designated shelters across the nation, including subway stations and underground shopping areas.The locations of these shelters can be found at the National Disaster and Safety Portal, the Emergency Ready App, Naver and Kakao.Cars traveling in areas where traffic is restricted should stop and pull over under police guidance for five minutes after the alarm goes off.The air raid warning will be lifted at 2:20 p.m. and KBS radio will provide related information and guidance during the 20-minute drill.