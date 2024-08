Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has been placed in Group C alongside Japan, Australia, and the Czech Republic for the 2026 World Baseball Classic.According to the Major League Baseball secretariat on Wednesday, these four nations, along with another qualifying country in Group C, will compete in the first round of the tournament at the Tokyo Dome in Japan from March 5 to 10 in 2026.Group A includes Cuba, Puerto Rico, Panama, and Canada, while the United States, Mexico, Italy, and the United Kingdom are in Group B. Group D consists of the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, the Netherlands, and Israel.Four additional countries will qualify through preliminaries set for February and March next year and will be assigned to one of the four groups. The top two teams from each group will advance to the quarterfinals.The quarterfinals will be held on March 13 and 14, 2026, in Houston and Miami, with the semifinals on March 15 and 16 and the final on March 17 in Miami.