Photo : YONHAP News

The planned talks of the leaders of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) and the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) have been postponed after DP chair Lee Jae-myung tested positive for COVID-19.PPP Chair Han Dong-hoon announced during a Supreme Council meeting on Thursday that the DP chair has just informed him of the necessary postponement of the talks, which had been set for Sunday.Wishing Lee a speedy recovery, Han expressed hope that the additional time would allow both sides to prepare more thoroughly to ensure the talks will help people’s livelihoods, restore political integrity, and end partisan strife.Earlier on Thursday, the DP confirmed that Lee had tested positive for COVID-19 and had entered self-isolation.