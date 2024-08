Photo : YONHAP News

The ongoing heat wave has led to a surge in patients with heat-related illnesses and deaths of livestock.According to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety on Thursday, the number of patients with heat-related illnesses from May 20 to Tuesday reached two-thousand-994, with 98 new cases reported on Tuesday.The cumulative figure is 462 higher than the same period last year.During this period, 28 people have died from illnesses caused by the extreme heat.Additionally, from June 11 to August 21, one-million-three-thousand livestock were killed due to the intense heat, including some 60-thousand pigs and 943-thousand poultry.More than eleven-point-two million fish have also died in fish farms nationwide from July 30 to August 21.