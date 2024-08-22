BOK Cuts 2024 Growth Outlook to 2.4% after Q2 Contraction

Photo : YONHAP News

The Bank of Korea(BOK) has lowered its 2024 growth forecast for the country from two-point-five percent to two-point-four percent.The central bank on Thursday cut its growth outlook for this year by one tenth of a percentage point from its previous estimate in May, reflecting a zero-point-two percent contraction of the economy in the second quarter and the slow recovery in domestic demand.This adjustment follows a significant upgrade in May, when the BOK raised its growth forecast from two-point-one percent to two-point-five percent, after the economy grew one-point-three percent in the first quarter.The BOK’s revised outlook is lower than the two-point-six percent forecast by the government and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD), and below the two-point-five percent forecast by the Korea Development Institute(KDI) and the International Monetary Fund(IMF).The central bank maintained its growth outlook for next year at two-point-one percent.However, the BOK also lowered its inflation outlook for this year to two-point-five percent, down from its earlier estimate of two-point-six percent.