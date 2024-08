Photo : YONHAP News

Billboard Korea, a subsidiary of the U.S. music entertainment media brand Billboard, will officially launch next week with the "Billboard K Power 100 Awards" event in Seoul.The launch ceremony, scheduled for Tuesday, is expected to be attended by Billboard President Mike Van and Editorial Director Hannah Karp.Billboard Korea said it plans to celebrate the 100-year history of Korean popular music, while highlighting the worldwide influence of Korean music, especially K-pop.The organizers also plan to unveil the "K-music artist biographical dictionary," which will be published annually in both English and Korean.Billboard Korea CEO Kim Yu-na said the subsidiary will focus on discovering emerging K-pop artists who could become the "next BTS", and to establish various platforms to provide opportunities for Korean artists to expand their reach internationally.