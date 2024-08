Photo : YONHAP News

The government will establish a digital-friendly platform for Korean language education in response to growing overseas demand.As part of a three-year plan announced on Thursday to expand and enhance Korean learning at the state-run King Sejong Institutes worldwide, the culture ministry said it will create an AI and big data-based learning platform called the "i-King Sejong Institute" by 2027.The platform will provide customized learning without restrictions on time or place.Since 2007, the number of students at the institutes have expanded around 300-fold, with the cumulative number of on- and offline students surpassing one-point-06 million.The ministry plans to increase the total number of institutes from the current 256 to 300 by 2027, based on a scientific study of the present and future demand.