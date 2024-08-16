Deputy FM Discusses Enhancing S. Korea-Laos Ties, Cooperation with ASEAN

Photo : YONHAP News

Deputy Foreign Minister Chung Byung-won, who is currently visiting Laos, held discussions on enhancing bilateral ties and cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN).Paying a courtesy call to Laotian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith on Wednesday, Chung suggested a close cooperation toward establishing a comprehensive strategic partnership between Seoul and ASEAN when their leaders meet in October.Expressing concern over North Korea's provocations and military cooperation with Russia, Chung urged Laos, as chair of this year's ASEAN-led forums, to actively push for a clear and stern message against the North.In response, the Laotian deputy prime minister pledged to support the denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula and the implementation of United Nations Security Council(UNSC) resolutions.The South Korean deputy foreign minister also requested Laos to create a favorable business environment for South Korean companies, with measures such as tax support and information sharing, to which the Laotian side expressed hope for an expansion in Korean investments.