Economy

Court Orders SK Group Chief's Partner to Pay 2 Bln Won to Estranged Wife

Written: 2024-08-22 15:04:28Updated: 2024-08-22 18:31:24

Photo : KBS

A Seoul court has ordered the live-in partner of SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won to pay two billion won, or around one-point-five million U.S. dollars, in compensation to Chey's estranged wife, Roh So-young.

The Seoul Family Court on Thursday ordered Chey and his partner, Kim Hee-young, to jointly compensate Roh in a damages suit filed by Roh against Kim.

The court, citing evidence presented, found that Chey and Kim's actions, including the birth of a child out of wedlock and their public appearances, had severely damaged the basic trust between Chey and Roh, leading to the breakdown of their marriage.

In March, Roh filed the suit seeking three billion won in compensation from Kim, accusing her of contributing to the breakdown of her marriage and causing her significant psychological distress. Kim, for her part, claimed that the Chey-Roh marriage had already failed over a decade ago.

In a separate ongoing divorce trial, an appeals court ordered Chey to pay Roh two billion won in compensation, as well as divide property worth a domestic record of over one-point-38 trillion won to Roh.
