Unification Minister Says N. Koreans Want Outside Information

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification Minister Kim Yung-ho announced Thursday that the government would support the private sector in sending information to North Korea using digital technology.At the Seoul Foreign Correspondents' Club invitation meeting, Minister Kim responded to a question on ways to expand North Koreans' access to outside information, emphasizing that in a closed society like North Korea, the use of cutting-edge technology would allow the inflow of such information.He added that discussions have been made both on the domestic and international level to apply cutting-edge technology to allow more access to information, compared to the existing 'analog method.'Kim also cited the results of a unification ministry survey that showed that more than 80 percent of North Korean defectors who entered South Korea between 2016 and 2020 had watched external media, such as Korean dramas, a year prior to defecting.His comments follow President Yoon Suk Yeol's Liberation Day speech last week, where he introduced the 'August 15 Doctrine,' which includes expanding North Koreans' rights to access information.