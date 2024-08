Photo : YONHAP News

A van carrying members of the South Korean national ski team was involved in a car accident in New Zealand, resulting in the deaths of three Korean nationals and seriously injuring another.According to the New Zealand Herald on Thursday, the accident occurred at around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday when the van collided with an oncoming car.The team had recently arrived in New Zealand for training and competitions.Local reports did not initially confirm whether the deceased were skiers or coaches, as the team was divided into several vehicles at the time. However, it is believed that two skiers and one coach were killed, while another skier remains in critical condition.The Korea Ski and Snowboard Association said on Thursday that it is currently investigating the details of the accident, adding that the skiers were scheduled to take part in a competition on Friday.