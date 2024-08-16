Rate of COVID-19 Hospitalization Slows Down After Recent Surge

Photo : KBS News

Health authorities have revealed that the increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations has slowed compared to last week.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) on Thursday, the weekly rise in hospitalized patients fell from 85-point-seven percent in the first week of August to 55-point-two percent in the second week, and to five-point-seven percent in the third week.KDCA Commissioner Jee Young-mee said the latest resurgence is forecast to start slowing down after this week or next week, and that the number of new cases for the fourth week of August will likely be lower than the previously forecasted 350,000.The government has supplied treatment drugs that can be administered to 60-thousand people this week, with additional supplies for 177,000 more set to be delivered on Monday.With the fall semester beginning in schools nationwide, authorities have advised students with severe symptoms to stay home. Regional education offices are supplying schools with masks and hand sanitizers.