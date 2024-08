Photo : YONHAP News

Operators aborted an attempt to remove nuclear fuel debris from Japan’s Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant on Thursday.According to Kyodo News and NHK, Tokyo Electric Power Company(TEPCO) began its preparation, but soon suspended the operations due to an error during the installation of the removal device.TEPCO explained that it does not plan to resume its removal process on Thursday and that it has yet to reschedule another attempt.Thursday was supposed to be the first day of removing nuclear fuel debris, considered the most difficult task for decommissioning the cripple nuclear power plant.Less than three grams of nuclear fuel debris is slated for collection in the first stage and it is expected to take another week for a new removal device and a total of two weeks to complete the removal.