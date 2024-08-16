Gov't Vows to Forge Seoul-Beijing Ties in Healthier, More Mature Direction

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has vowed efforts to develop South Korea-China relations in a healthier and more mature direction.Foreign ministry spokesperson Lee Jae-woong revealed the government stance during a regular briefing on Thursday as he noted that the two nations are set to mark the 32nd anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties this Saturday.Lee, however, was quick to add that no ceremonies will be held to mark the anniversary at the government level as it is customary to commemorate anniversaries ending in a five or zero.Seoul-Beijing relations are showing signs of recovery since various events which were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic resumed following the summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Chinese Premier Li Qiang in May.Among such events is a youth exchange program jointly organized by the Korea Foundation and the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, which resumed after five years.As part of the program, a 50-member youth delegation of South Korea is currently visiting China.