Photo : YONHAP News

A fire broke out at a hotel in Bucheon in Gyeonggi Province on Thursday, killing at least seven people and injuring 12 others.According to fire authorities and police on Friday, the fire began at a room on the eighth floor of the nine-story building at around 7:40 p.m. Thursday, killing seven guests -- four men and three women.The 12 injured people are being treated at nearby hospitals, with three of them in serious condition.Kim In-jae, the director of Bucheon’s public health department, said at a briefing that all of the injured are in no danger of life.The fire was extinguished at 10:26 p.m., with about 160 firefighters and 70 vehicles deployed to put out the fire.