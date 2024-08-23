Probe Results on First Lady’s Luxury Bag Scandal Reported to Top Prosecutor

Photo : KBS

Lee Chang-soo, the head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office(SCDPO), on Thursday reported the results of a probe into a luxury bag scandal involving First Lady Kim Keon-hee to Prosecutor General Lee One-seok.A probe team at the Seoul prosecutors' office cleared Kim of allegations related to her acceptance of a high-end handbag worth some three million won, or some two-thousand-235 U.S. dollars, from a Korean American pastor in September 2022.The chief of the SCDPO reported the probe results to the top prosecutor in person on Thursday afternoon.The probe team reportedly concluded that the bag was given as a means of facilitating meetings or as a gesture of gratitude, rather than a bribe for favors, clearing Kim of charges of violations of the anti-graft law.All eyes are on whether Prosecutor General Lee will approve the probe results or order the formation of a panel to review the results and seek opinions from outsiders.