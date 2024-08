Photo : YONHAP News

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico will reportedly visit South Korea next month to discuss plans to build a new nuclear power unit in Slovakia.According to Slovak new agency TASR on Thursday, Fico plans to visit South Korea at the end of September to discuss the possible supply of a nuclear power unit.In May, Fico instructed the heads of related ministries to draw up plans by the end of October to build a new nuclear power plant.Slovakia, which has nuclear units in Jaslovske Bohunice and Mochovce, plans to build a 12-hundred megawatt reactor at the site of the existing Jaslovske Bohunice power plant to respond to the increasing power demand.The Slovak government previously mentioned French, American and Korean companies as potential bidders for the new unit.