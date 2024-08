Photo : YONHAP News

The tropical night phenomenon has continued in Seoul and Jeju Island for 33 days and 39 days in a row, respectively, amid the scorching heat.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), Seoul saw its 33rd consecutive tropical night between Thursday and Friday with the lowest temperature staying above 25 degrees Celsius.The capital city experienced tropical nights three times this year before the current streak began on July 21, raising the combined total for this year to 36. That’s the largest since modern weather observations started in the city in 1907.Jeju Island also recorded its 39th consecutive tropical night to tie the second-longest streak recorded in 2016, behind the 44-day record set in 2013.A tropical night is expected to continue nationwide on Friday night.