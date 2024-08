Photo : YONHAP News

The police have formed a probe team and launched investigations into the deadly fire at a hotel in Bucheon, which killed seven people and 12 others on Thursday.The Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police said on Friday that it set up an 84-member team for the task.The team is expected to look into the cause of the fire and any possible wrongdoings committed by those responsible for the management of the ill-fated hotel.The probe team plans to conduct a joint inspection at the hotel at 11 a.m. Friday along with officials from the police, fire authorities and the National Forensic Service.The fire broke out at a room on the eighth floor of the nine-story building at around 7:40 p.m. Thursday, killing seven guests -- four men and three women.The 12 injured people, including three seriously injured, are being treated at nearby hospitals but all of them are in no danger of life.