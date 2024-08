Photo : YONHAP News

A delegation of U.S. senators from both the Democratic and Republican parties are scheduled to visit South Korea early next month ahead of the U.S. presidential election in November.According to multiple diplomatic sources on Thursday, the delegation is set to arrive in Seoul on September 4 to attend the annual trilateral economic dialogue among South Korea, the U.S. and Japan.The group will be led by Republican Senator Bill Hagerty, known to be close to former President Donald Trump, and also include Democrat Senator Chris Coons, a key confidant of President Joe Biden.In a statement, Hagerty highlighted the importance of the three nations continuing to strengthen their economic, diplomatic and strategic relationship.The congressional visit is expected to offer Seoul an opportunity to get a grasp of respective Democrat and Republican policy-making concerning the Korean Peninsula and South Korea-U.S. trade relations.