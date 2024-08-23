Menu Content

Pres. Office Urges Opposition to Apologize for False Incitement over Fukushima Discharge

Written: 2024-08-23 13:33:04Updated: 2024-08-23 14:13:34

Pres. Office Urges Opposition to Apologize for False Incitement over Fukushima Discharge

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has urged the opposition to apologize to the South Korean people for its false incitement lacking scientific grounds regarding Japan's discharge of wastewater from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant. 

Presidential spokesperson Jeong Hye-jeon disclosed the top office's call on Friday as she cited that Saturday will mark the first anniversary of the water discharge.

Jeong said the administration has fought against related unfounded claims in the past year by more than doubling maritime radiation probe sites and verifying the production location for fishery imports.

The spokesperson stressed that not a single case of some 49-thousand-600 radioactivity checks conducted on samples of South Korean waters during the past year fell short of safety standards. 

The top office blamed the opposition for wasting taxpayers' money of around one-point-six trillion won, or around one-point-two billion U.S. dollars, with its absurd incitement, from which the fishery communities and the public had to suffer damage.

The spokesperson then accused the opposition of continuing such incitement without logic, grounds or a sense of responsibility and called on the opposition to promise to halt acts that divide the nation and issue a public apology.
