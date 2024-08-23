Harris Accepts Democratic Presidential Nomination, Harris-Trump Nov. 5 Race Confirmed

Photo : YONHAP News

The November 5 U.S. presidential election has been confirmed to be a race between Vice President Kamala Harris from the Democratic Party and former President Donald Trump from the Republican Party.On the fourth and final day of the Democratic National Convention(DNC) in Chicago on Thursday, Harris accepted her nomination, promising to be a president for all Americans and to put the country above the party and herself.The speech came 32 days after President Joe Biden withdrew his nomination to seek a second term amid growing concerns over his alleged cognitive decline.The two rival candidates are considered to be near polar opposites.Harris is a progressive prosecutor-turned-politician from California seeking to become America's first female president of both African and Asian descent, while Trump is a hard-right New York-based businessman who has amassed great wealth from real estate development.The rival nominees are expected to face off for the first time on September 10 during their first televised debate.