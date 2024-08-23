Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Harris Accepts Democratic Presidential Nomination, Harris-Trump Nov. 5 Race Confirmed

Written: 2024-08-23 13:37:26Updated: 2024-08-23 14:10:32

Harris Accepts Democratic Presidential Nomination, Harris-Trump Nov. 5 Race Confirmed

Photo : YONHAP News

The November 5 U.S. presidential election has been confirmed to be a race between Vice President Kamala Harris from the Democratic Party and former President Donald Trump from the Republican Party.

On the fourth and final day of the Democratic National Convention(DNC) in Chicago on Thursday, Harris accepted her nomination, promising to be a president for all Americans and to put the country above the party and herself.

The speech came 32 days after President Joe Biden withdrew his nomination to seek a second term amid growing concerns over his alleged cognitive decline.

The two rival candidates are considered to be near polar opposites. 

Harris is a progressive prosecutor-turned-politician from California seeking to become America's first female president of both African and Asian descent, while Trump is a hard-right New York-based businessman who has amassed great wealth from real estate development.

The rival nominees are expected to face off for the first time on September 10 during their first televised debate.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >