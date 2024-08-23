Menu Content

Ethnic Korean School Wins First-Ever 'Summer Koshien' High School Baseball Championship

Written: 2024-08-23 14:29:02Updated: 2024-08-23 15:29:15

Photo : KBS

A Kyoto-based school, initially established for ethnic Koreans in Japan, has won its first-ever championship title from the country's annual Koshien high school baseball tournament.

The Kyoto International Junior and Senior High School outlasted Kanto Daiichi High School 2:1 in the Japanese High School Baseball Championship game that went to extra innings on Friday.

Following the victory, the Kyoto International athletes were seen live nationwide on Japan's public broadcaster NHK singing their school song in the Korean language.

Commonly referred to as the "Summer Koshien," the championship is considered the "dream tournament" for high school baseball players in Japan.

Out of three-thousand-441 school teams that took part, only 49 secured a ticket to the main round of the championship. Kyoto International had previously advanced as far as the semifinals in 2021.

The school has only around 160 students, including middle and high school students, 30 percent of whom are of Korean descent.
