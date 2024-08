Photo : KBS News

Korean Broadcasting System(KBS), Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology(KAIST), the Korea Enterprises Federation(KEF) and other key non-governmental organizations have jointly launched efforts to fight the nation's chronic low birth rate.The public and private agencies on Friday gathered at Seoul's COEX convention center, establishing their joint headquarters to fight the low birth issue.At the event, KBS President Park Min was elected as co-chairmen to lead the joint efforts along with the heads of KAIST, KEF and the Korea Federation of Banks(KFB).The KBS president at the meeting introduced plans to run a special broadcasting week to air programs designed to spread a positive awareness of childbirth and rearing and to host a population forum.The KEF chief proposed continuously incentivizing companies to excel in promoting work-life balance in a bid to create a more conducive environment for child rearing.