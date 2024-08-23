PPP Calls on DP to Apologize for Rumors Surrounding Release of Fukushima Treated Wastewater

Photo : YONHAP News

One year after the release of treated wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear power plant, rival parties continue to clash as the ruling People Power Party(PPP) demanded an apology from the main opposition Democratic Party(DP), over the DP's "spreading of rumors and incitement."During a meeting at the National Assembly on Friday, PPP Secretary-General Suh Bum-soo said there were several "fake news" that the DP members had spread during the time of the release, adding that such words carry weight and responsibility.PPP vice floor leader Bae June-young also slammed the DP, saying that while the discharge of treated wastewater was regrettable, the DP's "shameless" instigation politics are even more regrettable, also demanding an apology.Meanwhile, DP Supreme Council member Kim Min-seok criticized PPP leader Han Dong-hoon on Friday, for acting like the spokesperson for the Japanese government, instead of questioning Tokyo for not providing relevant data since October of last year.Kim added that it's "ignorant, reckless and illogical" to assume that nothing has happened after just one year when it takes up to ten years for the treated wastewater from Fukushima to flow into South Korean waters.PPP chief Han had earlier slammed the DP for spreading false rumors that caused damage to the local fishing communities and the fisheries sector, and prompted the government to allocate spending to mitigate its effects.