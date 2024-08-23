Harris Not to 'Cozy Up' to 'Tyrants,' 'Dictators' like N. Korea's Kim

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, who formally accepted the Democratic presidential nomination on Thursday, said she will not "cozy up to tyrants and dictators" like North Korea's Kim Jong-un, whom she said are rooting for her Republican rival Donald Trump.In her acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention(DNC), Harris said the "tyrants and dictators" know Trump is "easy to manipulate with flattery and favors," and that he will not hold such autocrats accountable because he himself wants to be an autocrat.She then went onto promise that as president, she will never waver in defense of America's security and ideals, and make sure that America always has the strongest, most lethal fighting force in the world.Harris' remarks are in stark contrast to those from Trump, who at last month's Republican National Convention(RNC), said he is sure that he will get along with the North Korean leader once they meet again.Referring to Trump's ramped up pressure against NATO member states to increase their defense burden sharing, threatening to encourage Russia to do whatever it wants to do to "delinquent" NATO members, Harris said she will stand "strong" with Ukraine and NATO allies.