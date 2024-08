Photo : YONHAP News

Police and investigators conducted a joint inspection on Friday at a hotel in Bucheon where a fire broke out the night before, killing seven and injuring 12 others.After examining the room on the eighth floor where the flames likely broke out, fire authorities said they suspect electrical factors, such as a short circuit or an air conditioner fire, were the likely cause.A guest was found to have checked into the said room before the fire broke out but then requested a room change, complaining of a burning smell.The police have set up an 84-member probe team to determine the cause of the blaze and are questioning guests and hotel staff.Although the fire did not spread throughout the entire hotel building, it caused a large number of casualties as toxic fumes spread quickly and as guest rooms were not equipped with sprinklers.