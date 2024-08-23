Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

S. Korea, US, Japan in Talks to Hold Meeting on N. Korea's Human Rights in Oct.

Written: 2024-08-23 15:43:47Updated: 2024-08-23 16:00:38

S. Korea, US, Japan in Talks to Hold Meeting on N. Korea's Human Rights in Oct.

Photo : KBS News

The ministry in charge of inter-Korean affairs says South Korea, the U.S. and Japan are in talks to hold a meeting on North Korea's human rights in Washington in early October.

At a press briefing on Friday, unification ministry deputy spokesperson Kim In-ae said the envisioned one-point-five-track international forum involving governments and civilians will most likely address the North's human rights abuses and other related issues.

The event is reportedly being prepared for the three sides to unite in voicing concerns over the human rights issue amid enhanced tripartite cooperation following a summit of their leaders at Camp David last August.

Unification Minister Kim Yung-ho could attend the forum as U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell had requested his attendance when they met in Washington last month.

At the forum, the ministry intends to explain President Yoon Suk Yeol's "August 15 Unification Doctrine" which includes improvement of the North's rights situation as a key strategy.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >