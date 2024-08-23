Top Office: Social Discussion Needed for Differential Application of Minimum Wage for Foreign Helpers

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office says "sufficient social discussion is required" when it comes to calls for a differential application of minimum wage for foreign domestic helpers.An official at the top office told reporters on Friday that several issues must be discussed to pay less than the state-approved minimum wage to foreign domestic helpers, including domestic laws and international agreements.The comments come as the government is implementing pilot projects on hiring foreign domestic workers as part of various measures to ease the burden of childcare.Currently, the legal minimum wage is applied in a pilot program run by the government and Seoul city involving Filipino workers as their childcare and housekeeping services are offered in accordance with government-to-government negotiations.On the other hand, the legal minimum wage is not applied in a pilot project run by the Ministry of Justice as the services in the project are provided under a private contract that employs foreigners residing in South Korea. In this case, families could pay less for foreign workers' domestic care services.