Opposition Grills Justice Minister as Prosecutors Find No Grounds to Charge First Lady in Dior Bag Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

After prosecutors investigating the luxury bag scandal involving First Lady Kim Keon-hee decided not to further proceed with the case, the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) on Friday grilled Justice Minister Park Sung-jae regarding the matter.During a full session of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee, DP lawmaker Jeon Hyun-heui pressed the minister, arguing that the decision will allow spouses of ranking government officials to receive expensive gifts.The justice minister during the session counter argued that Rep. Jeon should legislate related laws instead of calling for punishment when no regulations exist for the prosecution to proceed further.A probe team at the Seoul prosecutors' office earlier this week found no grounds to indict the first lady over the case.After President Yoon Suk Yeol's inauguration, the first lady in September 2022 received a luxury bag worth about three million won, or some two-thousand-235 U.S. dollars, from a Korean American pastor, who recorded the scene with a hidden camera on his wristwatch.Prosecutors concluded that that the bag was more likely given as a "means of facilitating meetings" rather than as a bribe for favors.