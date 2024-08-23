US VP Harris to Take on Former Pres. Trump in November Presidential Election

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has accepted the Democratic presidential nomination, finalizing a showdown in the November election between Harris and former President Donald Trump. In her acceptance speech, Harris singled out North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as she said she will not "cozy up to tyrants and dictators." Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: On the fourth and final day of the Democratic National Convention(DNC) in Chicago on Thursday, Harris accepted her nomination, pledging to become a president for all Americans and to put the country above the party and herself.The speech came 32 days after President Joe Biden withdrew his nomination to seek a second term amid growing concerns over his alleged cognitive decline.In accepting her nomination, Harris said she will not "cozy up to tyrants and dictators" like North Korea's Kim Jong-un, who favored her Republican rival to win.Harris said "tyrants and dictators" know Trump is "easy to manipulate with flattery and favors," and that he will not hold such autocrats accountable because he himself wants to be an autocrat.She then went onto promise that as president, she will never waver in defense of America's security and ideals, and make sure that America always has the strongest, most lethal fighting force in the world.Harris' remarks are in stark contrast to those from Trump, who at last month's Republican National Convention(RNC), said he is sure that he will get along with the North Korean leader once they meet again.As a progressive prosecutor-turned-politician from California seeking to become America's first female president of both African and Asian descent, Harris will go head to head with Trump, a hard-right New York-based businessman who has amassed great wealth from real estate development.The rival nominees are expected to face off for the first time on September 10 during their first televised debate.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.