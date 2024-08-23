BTS' Suga Appears for Police Questioning for Riding E-Scooter While Intoxicated

Photo : YONHAP News

Suga, a member of the K-pop group BTS, appeared for police questioning on charges of riding an electric scooter while intoxicated.Before entering the Seoul Yongsan Police Station Friday night, the 31-year-old, whose legal name is Min Yun-ki, said he was very sorry for causing great disappointment to many people and that he intends to faithfully cooperate in the questioning.Coming out of the station after about three hours, Min said he is taking time to self-reflect and that he is deeply regretful. He promised never to repeat such mistakes.Friday's questioning comes 17 days after the police found the K-pop star on the ground near his residence in the Hannam-dong area of Seoul's Yongsan District after falling off an e-scooter.While Suga initially claimed he had one glass of beer, a blood alcohol test result was at a level that warrants license suspension.The singer has been serving his military duty as a social service agent since September 2023.