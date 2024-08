Photo : YONHAP News

Tropical nights continue to be reported in Seoul and other parts of the country, with the capital observing 34 straight tropical nights since July 21.With the three tropical nights recorded this summer prior to July 21, the cumulation surpasses a previous record of 36 days from 1994.A tropical night occurs when nighttime temperatures remain above 25 degrees Celsius.Daytime sensory temperatures are forecast to range from 33 to 35 degrees around the country on the weekend, with daytime highs of 31 to 35 degrees on Saturday and 29 to 35 degrees on Sunday.Sudden showers, accompanied by thunder and lightning, are expected in the southern regions on Sunday, with precipitation of up to 30 millimeters per hour in some areas.