Unionized Health, Medical Workers Overwhelmingly Support Launch of General Strike

Written: 2024-08-24 13:49:40Updated: 2024-08-24 14:04:46

Photo : YONHAP News

Unionized health and medical workers have given overwhelming support to a general strike amid a labor dispute mediation process regarding the prolonged medical vacuum from doctors' collective action and a wage hike.

The Korean Health and Medical Workers' Union said on Saturday that when some 81-point-66 percent of its 29-thousand-705 members cast a vote between Monday and Friday, 91-point-11 percent of the ballots were in favor of the strike.

The union said the high voting and support rates are a display of an urgent request from its members, who had endured more than six months of the medical vacuum amid doctors' dispute with the government over reforms.

The union members are calling for normalization of the nation's medical service, eradication of illegal medical practices arising from lack of clarity in task distinction, a trial four-day workweek, and a six-point-four-percent wage hike.

After negotiations with management fell through, the union filed for a labor dispute mediation at the National Labor Relations Commission and the regional commission for a 15-day mediation process.
 
The union plans to launch the strike at 7 a.m. Thursday should the mediation fail.
