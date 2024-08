Photo : YONHAP News

A passenger van rolled over after crashing into a bus in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province, killing five people and injuring nine others.According to Gyeonggi fire authorities, the van, registered to an employment agency, ran into the bus at an intersection at around 5:45 a.m. Saturday, before crashing into a third vehicle as it tried to make a left turn.Five passengers inside the van, which turned over from the impact, died after being transported to a hospital. Two were Korean nationals and three others were Chinese.While seven others, including the driver, are receiving treatment for their injuries, one of the injured is reportedly in a critical state. The driver of the third car and fellow passengers are also receiving medical attention.The police, who suspect that the van had approached the intersection after violating traffic regulations, is conducting investigations to find the exact account of the accident.