Parties Agree to Handle around 10 Livelihood Bills at Wednesday's Plenary Session

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival political parties have agreed to handle around ten livelihood bills at a plenary session scheduled for Wednesday.This is the first time that the ruling People Power Party(PPP) and the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) reached such an agreement since the 22nd National Assembly opened in late May.The parties agreed to vote on a revision bill aimed at restricting parents' right to inherit their deceased children's assets, if they had not fulfilled their duty to raise them.A bill on supporting a balance between work and family aims to extend paternity leave from the current ten to 20 days and to allow a leave of absence for infertility treatment from the current three to six days a year.A special bill on fraud involving jeonse lump-sum housing rental deposits stipulates that the Korea Land and Housing Corporation(LH), after being auctioned off a home subject to jeonse fraud, should offer it to the tenant for a long-term public rent or provide other support measures.Handling of revisions to the Nursing Act, aimed at legalizing physician assistants(PAs), during the August extra session remains uncertain as the parties have yet to narrow differences over the task distinction and state license exam eligibility.