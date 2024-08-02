N. Korea Slams Revised US Nuclear Strategy Plan, to Continue to Strengthen Nuclear Power

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea slammed the United States for revising its nuclear strategy plan reflecting the North and China's growing nuclear threats, pledging to continue to strengthen its nuclear capability.In a statement carried by the state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Saturday, the North's foreign ministry spokesperson said Pyongyang will push forward with efforts to build up nuclear capabilities by its fixed timetable, regardless of Washington's exaggeration of other countries' "nuclear threats."The spokesperson said the nuclear capabilities will be sufficient and reliable enough to firmly defend the regime's sovereignty and security interests.The official added that the North will reinforce its strategic power in every way to control and eliminate all security challenges that may stem from the dangerous U.S. nuclear posture readjustment, and sternly respond to any type of nuclear threat.Earlier this week, The New York Times reported that U.S. President Joe Biden approved the revised "Nuclear Employment Guidance" in March, to prepare for possible coordinated nuclear challenges from the North, China and Russia amid Pyongyang and Beijing's rapid nuclear advancement.